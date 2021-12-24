Bernie Kerik Expected to Publicly Release Jan. 6 Documents

Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik intends to share documents he believes are "not privileged" with the Jan. 6 select committee by the end of next week, his attorney says.

Politico, noting Kerik has been subpoenaed by the panel for his testimony and documents, obtained a letter written by his lawyer, Timothy Parlatore. The letter indicated Kerik will also produce a log of other documents he is convinced are covered by various privileges.

But Kerik, concerned that those documents not deemed privileged could be released selectively, indicated he expected to post them on a public website, Politico said.

In his letter, Parlatore said Kerik would appear for his scheduled Jan. 13 testimony before the panel but would raise objections to his subpoena.

"As I have stated from the beginning, Mr. Kerik is happy to provide all of the responsive documents, as well as to sit and answer all appropriate questions regarding these matters," Parlatore said in the letter.

Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the committee chair, released a statement on Nov. 8 saying subpoenas had been issued to six associates of former President Donald Trump, including Kerik.

The select committee said Kerik paid for hotel rooms that served as command centers ahead of Jan. 6.

Trump had said he was waiving attorney-client privilege to allow Kerik to testify before the House Jan. 6 select committee.

Trump explained he was doing so because House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's panel, in its subpoena to Kerik, had requested voter-fraud evidence that has been "hidden from the public."

But Politico said Parlatore dismissed the idea that Trump had totally waived attorney-client privilege.

"To the extent that you do not understand the conditional nature of this privilege waiver, I would suggest that you have committee counsel obtain a clarification from the attorneys for former President Trump," Parlatore wrote in his letter.

"To be clear, Mr. Kerik wants very much to cooperate with the committee and to comply with the subpoena," he said. "He is being hampered by the committee’s refusal thus far to accept the conditions of the privilege waiver."

Newsmax is seeking comment from Kerik.