Kent State A Cappella Group Accused of Banning White Students' Solos

An a cappella group at Kent State University is being accused of allegedly restricting certain solo parts to "people of color," and later disciplining a student member after he questioned whether the race-based policy conflicted with university non-discrimination rules.

According to emails obtained by Campus Reform, the emails detail how the group, Vocal Intensity A Cappella, limited certain solos to nonwhite students, with group leadership asserting that white students performing those parts would amount to "cultural appropriation."

The board later reaffirmed its stance, according to the report, stating the solos would remain restricted to Black students unless overturned by a vote.

Mark Phillips, described as a three-year member of the group and its beatboxer, contacted a board member to ask how excluding white students aligned with Kent State's anti-discrimination policies.

Newsmax has reached out to Kent State University and Vocal Intensity A Cappella for comment.

In his message to the executive board, Phillips said the restriction appeared "at odds with equal opportunity."

"I fully respect concerns about authenticity, but I also believe that whoever gives the strongest performance should be given the chance," Phillips wrote in the email. "Art, music, and culture are meant to be shared and celebrated, not gatekept."

"What I really want is for people to bring common sense back and stop pretending that people of color are oppressed in this country. I want people to realize that we are meant to celebrate what we have in common instead of dividing and fighting over our differences," Phillips said.

Phillips said group leadership responded by accusing him of violating the university's anti-discrimination policy, placing him on probation, and scheduling a disciplinary hearing that required him to "plead his case" before the entire group.

Kent State University policy bans racial discrimination and specifically prohibits retaliation against students who challenge potentially discriminatory conduct.

The dispute comes as Ohio lawmakers push back on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in higher education.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the Advance Ohio Higher Education Act earlier this year, restricting DEI practices across public universities.

The anti-DEI measure includes provisions barring race-based advantages and requiring institutions to "provide [students] equality of opportunity, with regard to those individuals' race."

Phillips ultimately resigned, describing the proceedings as a "performative ambush designed as a hearing."

In his resignation letter cited by Campus Reform, he said that he "argued for equal treatment."

"The eagerness to twist my words shows a lack of honesty and critical thought," he added. "Denying opportunities based on skin color is discrimination by definition."

He told Campus Reform that he believes he was punished "not for misconduct, but for opposing the discriminatory behavior."

"My only crime was advocating for equality for everyone, regardless of skin color," Phillips said. "I raised a valid concern, discussed the definition of discrimination, and held a mirror up to what they were doing. In their eyes, anti-white discrimination is okay, but challenging that precedent isn't."

Phillips added that he wanted "people to bring common sense back" and to stop "dividing and fighting over our differences."