WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ken paxton | dallas | doctors | trans lawsuits

Paxton Adds Charges Against Doctors in Trans Care Lawsuits

By    |   Wednesday, 10 December 2025 02:28 PM EST

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday added healthcare fraud claims to his lawsuits against two Dallas doctors accused of providing minors with allegedly illegal gender-transition care. 

Paxton's lawsuit accuses the doctors of having intentionally falsified billing and medical records to conceal that they provided the care, reported The Dallas Morning News

The additional claims were made against Drs. May Lau and M. Brett Cooper. Their attorneys did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. 

As part of the new charges, filed under the Texas Health Care Program Fraud Prevention Act, Paxton's office said in a statement that it will seek enhanced penalties. 

Those would be "three times the amount of improperly paid Medicaid funds and substantial civil penalties for each unlawful act to hold the physicians accountable to Texas law and ensure that Texas is repaid for the evil performed by the doctors," the statement read.

Paxton initially sued the two doctors in 2024 and also filed a similar lawsuit against a doctor in El Paso. 

However, that lawsuit was dropped this year, with Paxton's office saying that no legal violations were found. 

After the initial lawsuit, Lau surrendered her Texas medical license, moving her practice to Oregon.

The Cooper and Lau lawsuits focus on the medical care the doctors provided while they were affiliated with UT Southwestern Medical Center and Children's Medical Center Dallas.

They are accused of violations of the Texas law implemented in September 2023. 
Physicians at the time were allowed to wean their patients who were already in treatment.

Paxton's office claims that the doctors provided puberty blockers and hormone therapy to minors, calling the physicians activists who were intentionally or forcibly harming children. 

LGBTQ and civil rights organizations, however, say the ban on gender-transition care hurts young transgender children. 

Medical organizations also criticize the bans, saying they allow state authorities to interfere with relationships between doctors and patients while preventing families from making their own decisions about their children. 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Wednesday added healthcare fraud claims to his lawsuits against two Dallas doctors accused of providing minors with allegedly illegal gender-transition care.
ken paxton, dallas, doctors, trans lawsuits
327
2025-28-10
Wednesday, 10 December 2025 02:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved