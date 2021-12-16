×
New NYPD Commissioner Exhausted – and She Hasn't Taken Office Yet

keechant sewell speaks at press conference
Keechant Sewell speaks at a press conference announcing her as the pick for the New York Police Departments police commissioner on Dec. 15, 2021, in the Queens borough of New York City. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

By    |   Thursday, 16 December 2021 11:22 AM

Incoming New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell is already worn out.

Sewell says her exhaustion is a result of a "whirlwind day" on Wednesday when she was officially introduced by Mayor-elect Eric Adams as the city’s first female commissioner.

Sewell noted in a Thursday interview on MSNBC’s "Morning Joe" that she has already had to go through some "aggressive meetings to hit the ground running" before she takes over.

"I apologize — my voice is a little off this morning," a raspy-sounding Sewell said.

At the conclusion of the interview, host Joe Scarborough said: "Good luck with your voice."

Sewell replied: "And some sleep. Maybe I’ll get some sleep."

Sewell is a 23-year veteran of the police department in Nassau County, New York, where she is chief of detectives. She will be New York City's third Black police commissioner, Reuters said.

