Kayleigh McEnany: 'I Am the Definition of a "Rush Baby"'

Former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany remembered Rush Limbaugh, calling herself Wednesday a "Rush Baby" due to the influence he had on her as she grew up.

McEnany wrote on Twitter about the radio icon who died on Wednesday morning:

"Rush Limbaugh had unrelenting boldness to proclaim the truth. Watching his wit, passion, and willingness to hold the media accountable informed my entire career. Growing up in Plant City, Florida, my dad would always play the Rush Limbaugh program in his pick-up truck."

McEnany recalled her classmates at school "knew if they rode in my car, we would be listening to Rush Limbaugh. I am the definition of a 'Rush Baby,' and it's not just me. There are tens of thousands of us all across the conservative movement."

She stressed in another tweet, Limbaugh "has built a legacy that will endure for many generations to come and will continue to inform our country. Thank you, Rush, for all you have done for this nation. The United States of America is better because of you."