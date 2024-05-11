Justice Kavanaugh: 'Consistency Builds Respect'

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said on Friday that when it comes to trusting in the U.S. judicial system, "consistency builds respect."

"Individual decisions don't have to be popular. ... The losing party has to respect the decision," Kavanaugh said at a judicial conference, according to The Washington Post.

"Consistency builds respect," he continued. "It's showing up every day in the courtroom and trying to be respectful to the parties, to write your opinion in a way that's clear and understandable, to get out when you're speaking and try to explain, to the bar, the judicial process, to try to be transparent and to be impartial as a judge."

In February, CNN reported that most Americans don't fully trust the Supreme Court when it comes to making the "right decisions" related to the 2024 election.