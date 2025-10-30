WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Britt Meets With Schumer as Shutdown Drags On

By    |   Thursday, 30 October 2025 04:34 PM EDT

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., said she spoke with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., twice this week as the government shutdown hits 30 days.

Britt, who chairs the Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security, said she spoke to the minority leader "to lay the foundation for us to be able to do our appropriations work."

The Alabama senator previously met with Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., about appropriators' push to move the three-bill funding minibus alongside a new stopgap through mid-December, Politico reported.

Britt is one of 10 Republican senators who have signed on to support The Keep SNAP Funded Act, which would fund the food aid program for states nationwide until the government shutdown ends and the Department of Agriculture can receive its allotments through appropriations or stopgap measures.

Funding for SNAP is set to run out Nov. 1 amid the ongoing government shutdown.

Thune told reporters Thursday he supported bipartisan talks. Schumer also met with Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., and Angus King, I-Maine, who have also been holding talks with Britt and other Republicans, Politico said.

Senators in the Democratic caucus told Politico they are cautiously optimistic they can find a path out of the shutdown as soon as next week.

The Senate is not in session until Monday evening.

Thursday, 30 October 2025 04:34 PM
