Hochul Won't Pay to Keep Statue of Liberty Open During Shutdown

Wednesday, 01 October 2025 03:38 PM EDT

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will not use state funding to keep the Statue of Liberty open if it closes due to the government shutdown, the New York Post reported.

Hochul believes Republicans, who control both houses of Congress and the White House, are to blame for the shutdown, though all but one Republican in the Senate voted for a bill that would have kept the government open.

The Statue of Liberty is run by the National Park Service, one of the departments impacted by the shutdown.

"If Lady Liberty's iconic torch goes dark, it will be thanks to the Washington Republicans who refused common sense and abandoned the people they were elected to represent," Hochul said in a statement to The Post. "Washington Republicans have already cut billions from health care, public safety and food assistance for New Yorkers — and now their cruel, senseless cuts are sending us spiraling toward a federal shutdown that will harm workers, small businesses and families throughout our state and across the nation."

The Statue of Liberty is currently open, though it was unclear who was paying to keep the lights on. During the last government shutdown in 2018, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo used state funds to keep the statue open.

"As we've done before when Washington's dysfunction has shut down the government, New York will step up and ensure the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island remain open for the world to look to for strength and hope during this tumultuous time," Cuomo said in 2018.

