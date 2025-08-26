WATCH TV LIVE

Gov. Hochul Touts Reduction in Crime Amid Trump Threats

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 02:00 PM EDT

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said retail theft has dropped in New York as President Donald Trump threatens to bring federal law enforcement to reduce crime in her state.

Retail theft in New York City has dropped 12% year over year, while shoplifting incidents have declined 5% throughout the state, the governor's office said.

The declines come after the state increased penalties for shoplifting while also providing additional funding for law enforcement.

"Protecting business owners and retail workers is crucial to maintaining safety and security in New York. Since enacting protections to crack down on retail theft, we've seen a significant reduction in crime," Hochul said in a statement. "And while it's clear our investments are making an impact, the work is not done yet."

Hochul, who will face the voters in 2026, announced gun violence has decreased 14% year over year in the Empire State, while the Metropolitan Transit Authority said July was the safest month ever recorded on New York City subways.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., who is expected to run against Hochul next year, has blasted her for allowing crime to run rampant in the state.

"For too long, New Yorkers have suffered violent crimes and even lost their lives due to Kathy Hochul and single party Democrat rule's dangerous anti-police, pro-criminal policies," Stefanik said in a statement. "New Yorkers want law and order and tough on crime policies to bring safety back to our great state."

On Monday, Trump signed an executive order meant to end cashless bail throughout the country, which was signed into law in New York by then Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Trump has said he is considering deploying the National Guard to reduce crime in New York. Hochul previously deployed the National Guard to reduce crime in the subway system.

Tuesday, 26 August 2025 02:00 PM
