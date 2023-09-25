NY Gov. Deploys More National Guard to Deal With Migrants

Democrat New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday the deployment of 150 National Guard personnel to help deal with the migrant crisis that has overwhelmed New York City and much of the surrounding area.

This deployment builds on the 1,900 National Guard personnel who are providing logistical and operational support to asylum seekers statewide. National Guard personnel are staffing 51 hotels and two New York City Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers, Hochul's office said.

"It is critical that we help secure work authorization for asylum seekers and migrants in New York," Hochul said Monday in a news release. "We need to ensure individuals can navigate the paperwork necessary to get them established here so they can work and start making their American Dream a reality. Our National Guard members play a huge role in assisting in the process and we are grateful for their service."

Hochul's office said 250 National Guard personnel, backed by $50 million in state funds, will work full-time in case management to help asylum seekers and migrants file the appropriate paperwork to attain legal work status and exit taxpayer-funded shelters.

Hochul will direct other state resources to help Venezuelans and other asylum seekers and migrants submit appropriate paperwork to fast-track their way to legal work status. Last week, the Biden administration granted temporary legal status to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans who are in the country illegally so they can work, citing political instability in their home country.

"New York state is working hard to assist NYC with the ongoing asylum-seeker crisis," said Jackie Bray, commissioner of the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services. "Gov. Hochul has been focused on finding ways to help migrants and asylum seekers in NYC's shelters leave shelter by resourcing and advocating for pathways to work authorization and legal services.

"There is more to be done to ensure migrants can be self-sufficient here in New York and Gov. Hochul will continue to take every action available to ensure that happens."