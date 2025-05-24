Hochul Warns GOP Bill Could Cut Migrant Aid

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul on Friday warned that the state stands to lose critical funding under the Republican-led tax and spending bill, threatening health care services for undocumented immigrants, seniors, and new mothers, as President Donald Trump secured a narrow House victory on the measure, Breitbart reported.

Hochul said Friday the state could be forced to reduce health services for vulnerable groups, including undocumented immigrants, due to steep federal cuts in the Republican-backed tax and spending bill narrowly passed in the House this week.

In an interview with Telemundo 47, Hochul voiced concern that the sweeping GOP legislation would leave New York without sufficient funds to cover programs currently aiding seniors, new mothers, and members of the undocumented community.

"No state will be able to make up those kind of cuts. We just don’t have enough money. And so people are going to be losing their health care, they’re going to be losing care that we provide for members of the undocumented community," Hochul said.

"I signed into law that we would take care of people over age 65 and people that have a new baby, moms for the first year because I thought it was the right thing to do to take care of members of our undocumented community as well," she continued. "They cut all of that money. They cut any assistance that we can provide for them, but also families that have been here, and especially people in nursing homes, that’s going to be hard."

Hochul emphasized the strain on Medicaid budgets, especially in long-term care facilities.

"Most of the money for Medicaid is spent in nursing homes, taking care of our senior citizens who you can’t take care of at home anymore. So this is the real impact of this," she said.

When asked whether New York could follow California in cutting services to immigrants, Hochul responded, "I don’t want to go there. This is money that’s now been lost by the federal government — they used to help us pay for this. This is something we have to look at very seriously for how we cannot leave these people without essential care. And that’s going to be a tough decision, but, as I said, I made sure our state law, which we are funding, covers senior citizens and new moms and their babies."

The House passed the domestic policy bill Thursday morning with a razor-thin 215-214 vote, marking a legislative win for President Donald Trump and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., after weeks of intraparty negotiations.

Two Republicans — Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Warren Davidson of Ohio — joined all present Democrats in opposing the bill. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., leader of the House Freedom Caucus, voted present. Reps. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., and David Schweikert, R-Ariz., missed the vote but later said they would have supported the measure.

The legislation now moves to the Senate, where Republicans say they plan to push for modification.