Dems' House Whip Admits Shutdown Is Leverage

A member of the Democrats' House leadership admitted that her party's lawmakers are intentionally inflicting "suffering" on American families for "leverage" purposes in the ongoing federal shutdown.

House Minority Whip Katherine Clark, D-Mass., the second-ranking Democrat in the chamber, acknowledged in a recent interview that the ongoing shutdown is a necessary bargaining tactic despite it bringing hardship to Americans.

"Of course there will be families that are going to suffer," Clark said. "But it is one of the few leverage times we have."

The White House Rapid Response account on X shared video of Clark uttering the comment during an interview with a Fox News reporter.

Republicans swiftly seized on the comment, accusing Democrats of weaponizing the shutdown to advance partisan priorities.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., blasted Clark's remarks as proof that Democrats are "intentionally inflicting suffering" on "hardworking American families."

"Remember, Democrats are using the federal government and American families as ransom to secure $1.5 trillion in new spending, taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens, and hundreds of millions of dollars for left-wing news outlets," Johnson said in an email.

On social media, Johnson doubled down, calling Clark's comments "utterly shameful."

"The Democrats OPENLY ADMIT they are causing the shutdown — and using hardworking American families as their LEVERAGE," he posted on X.

Republican senators joined in the condemnation.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., accused Democrats of "weaponizing this shutdown and exploiting the suffering of hardworking Americans for their own political games."

Sen. Katie Britt, R-Ala., said Democrats are "using American families as pawns in their sick game," while Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., added that Clark had "said the quiet part out loud."

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, compared Democrats to a villain in the movie "Shrek," posting: "Dems admit that American families 'are going to suffer.’ That is a sacrifice they’re willing to make. They're the party of Lord Farquaad."

Meanwhile, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., tied Clark's statement to earlier remarks from Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., who said during the standoff that "every day gets better for us."

Mullin wrote: "HOUSE DEMOCRAT: 'Of course there will be families that are going to suffer... but it is one of the few leverage times we have.' SCHUMER: 'Every day gets better for us.' They’re saying the quiet part out loud. The Schumer Shutdown is all politics."

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung also joined the fray.

"Democrats are OPENLY admitting they are using their shutdown and the pain of Americans for their demented political games. Complete FREAKS!" Cheung wrote.

The controversy comes amid a deepening budget impasse that has shuttered large portions of the federal government and forced hundreds of thousands of workers to miss paychecks.

Clark’s comments, though brief, have amplified Republican claims that Democrats are leveraging the crisis for political gain, and could complicate efforts to reach a bipartisan deal to reopen the government.