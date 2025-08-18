WATCH TV LIVE

Patel: 69 Arrested Overnight in D.C., Bringing Total to 380

Monday, 18 August 2025 11:46 AM EDT

Federal law enforcement arrested 69 people overnight in Washington, D.C., FBI Director Kash Patel announced Monday on X.

Patel said that this brings the total number of those arrested since the start of the operation, President Donald Trump's federal takeover of the nation's capital, to more than 380.

Patel added that of those cases involving FBI agents, there have been 29 arrests, including seven drug seizures and four firearms grabbed. He said charges include DUI, drug offenses, assault, and destruction of property.

In his post, the FBI director thanked the Trump administration "for continued leadership and men and women in the field getting it done."

In addition, a White House official told Fox News that three homeless encampments were cleared Saturday, with the dismantlings taking place without incident.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 18 August 2025 11:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

