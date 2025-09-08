WATCH TV LIVE

FBI Director Patel: Voter Fraud Is Serious Crime

By    |   Monday, 08 September 2025 03:43 PM EDT

FBI Director Kash Patel said the agency will be taking voter fraud cases "extremely seriously."

"Voter fraud is a serious crime, and those who attempt to undermine our elections will be held accountable," Patel told Breitbart News. "One citizen, one vote — the integrity of our elections depends on it, and violators will be brought to justice."

Two people in Pennsylvania were charged by the Justice Department with voter fraud, one in connection with the 2020 presidential election and the other in connection with the 2024 presidential election.

Matthew Laiss, a 31-year-old Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, resident, was charged with voting in both Florida and Pennsylvania in the 2020 election, the Justice Department said.

On Oct. 31, 2020, Laiss filled out and returned the Pennsylvania mail-in ballot, casting a vote for the offices of president and vice president of the United States of America, the Justice Department said.

On Nov. 3, 2020, Laiss went to a polling location in or around Frostproof, Florida, and voted in the 2020 general election, casting a vote for the offices of president and vice president of the United States of America, the Justice Department said.

On Oct. 26, 2024, Miya Park voted in person at an early voting location in Teaneck, New Jersey, casting a vote for the office of president of the United States of America, the Justice Department said.

On Election Day 2024, Park went to a polling place in Philadelphia County, Pennsylvania, and cast another ballot in the 2024 general election, to include a vote for the office of president of the United States of America, the Justice Department said.

