Patel: 'ANTI-ICE' Shell Casing Found at Deadly Dallas Shooting Scene

FBI Director Kash Patel on Wednesday shared an image of what he said were a suspect's unspent shell casings scrawled with the word "ANTI-ICE."

The FBI said two ICE detainees were killed, and another was injured in a Wednesday early morning attack at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in northwest Dallas. They also reported that the shooter died by suicide.

"This morning just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas ICE facility, killing one, wounding several others, before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities," Patel said in a post on X.

"While the investigation is ongoing, an initial review of the evidence shows an [ideological] motive behind this attack (see photo below). One of the unspent shell casings recovered was engraved with the phrase "ANTI ICE." More updates will be forthcoming," he added.

"These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers."

Patel added, "It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice."