FBI Director Patel: Shooting an 'Act of Terror'

FBI Director Kash Patel on Thursday labeled the fatal shooting of two Israeli Embassy employees an "act of terror" and vowed that the bureau "will continue pursuing every lead until justice is served."

Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli citizen, and Sarah Milgrim, an American, were shot and killed Wednesday night while leaving an event at a Jewish museum in Washington, D.C.

The suspect, 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez, yelled, "Free, free Palestine" after he was arrested, police said.

"Last night's act of terror has the full attention of the FBI," Patel posted Thursday on X. "Targeted anti-Semitic violence is an attack on our core values and will be met with the full weight of federal law enforcement. The individual responsible will be held accountable, and the Bureau will continue pursuing every lead until justice is served."

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also used X to post several updates on the shooting.

Bongino wrote that the FBI "is aware of certain writings allegedly authored by the suspect, and we hope to have updates as to the authenticity very soon." He also said "the subject" was in custody after being interviewed at about 1 a.m.

Bongino added: "The FBI believes there is no ongoing threat to the public at this time. At the same time, I want the public to be assured we are following up on any additional leads to ensure we do our complete and total due diligence on this."

Attorney General Pam Bondi said Thursday that law enforcement officials believe the suspect acted alone in the shooting.

"He is in custody, and authorities believe he acted alone," Bondi told reporters. "We are doing everything we can to protect our entire community and especially our Jewish community right now."

Rodriguez, of Chicago, allegedly shot Lischinsky and Milgrim as they were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum. He had been seen pacing outside the museum, approached a group of four people and opened fire, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference.

