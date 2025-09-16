WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kash patel | fbi | charlie kirk | assassination

Patel: More Than 20 Tied to Kirk Suspect Under Probe

By    |   Tuesday, 16 September 2025 04:07 PM EDT

FBI Director Kash Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that investigators are pursuing more than 20 individuals connected to an online chat room with the suspected shooter of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

Patel confirmed reports during the hearing that Tyler Robinson, 22, who allegedly gunned down the Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO at an event in Utah last week, had participated in a group thread on the messaging platform Discord. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino told Newsmax on Monday that new evidence suggested the killing might not have been an isolated act but part of a broader network.

"What we've already done is start a legal process not just on Discord, so that the information we gathered is sustained and held in an evidentiary posture that we can use in prosecutions should we decide to do so," Patel said. "And we're also going to be investigating anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pressed Patel on reports that Robinson's Discord thread included more than 20 users.

"It sounds like you're trying to run down all of that to see if that's accurate, who else may have been on that thread, what they may have known," Hawley said. "Is that fair to say?"

Said Patel: "It's a lot more than that. We're running them all down."

When Hawley asked if the number was "a lot more than 20," Patel again confirmed: "Yes, sir."

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., asked Patel directly if Robinson acted alone. Patel stopped short of ruling out broader involvement, citing "a number of individuals that are currently being investigated and interrogated, and a number yet to be investigated and interrogated, specific to that chat room."

Kennedy followed up: "So, others could have been involved?"

"Yes, sir," Patel responded.

Patel's testimony suggested the investigation could expand well beyond Robinson, raising the possibility of a conspiracy tied to the targeted killing of one of the conservative movement's most visible figures.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
FBI Director Kash Patel told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that investigators are pursuing more than 20 individuals connected to an online chat room with the suspected shooter of conservative leader Charlie Kirk.
kash patel, fbi, charlie kirk, assassination
328
2025-07-16
Tuesday, 16 September 2025 04:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved