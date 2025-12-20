Patel: FBI Using AI to Stay Ahead of Bad Actors

FBI Director Kash Patel says the bureau is leaning heavily into artificial intelligence as it adapts to a rapidly evolving threat landscape at home and abroad.

In a post on X, Patel said the FBI has been making "key technology advances" to ensure agents and analysts can stay ahead of criminals, terrorists, and hostile foreign actors operating in an increasingly complex digital world.

Central to that effort, he emphasized, is artificial intelligence.

"Artificial Intelligence is a key component of this," Patel wrote, noting that the FBI has been developing an AI project designed to assist investigators and analysts working in the national security space.

According to Patel, the goal is straightforward but critical: help the bureau identify, analyze, and respond to threats faster than adversaries can adapt.

The FBI faces a broad spectrum of challenges, from cybercrime and espionage to terrorism and transnational criminal networks.

Patel suggested AI tools can give law enforcement a decisive edge by rapidly processing massive amounts of data, spotting patterns humans might miss and accelerating intelligence assessments that once took far longer to complete.

Patel also highlighted a leadership-driven push to modernize the bureau's technology infrastructure.

He said the FBI has implemented a technology working group led by Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino. The group's mission, Patel explained, is to ensure the FBI's technology tools evolve in step with its operational needs and the realities of modern threats.

"This is about making sure our people aren't fighting 21st-century threats with 20th-century tools," Patel said, framing the initiative as a long-term investment rather than a short-term upgrade.

"These are investments that will pay dividends for America's national security for decades to come," Patel wrote.