WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: kash patel | fbi | artificial intelligence | dan bongino | national security

Patel: FBI Using AI to Stay Ahead of Bad Actors

By    |   Saturday, 20 December 2025 07:30 PM EST

FBI Director Kash Patel says the bureau is leaning heavily into artificial intelligence as it adapts to a rapidly evolving threat landscape at home and abroad.

In a post on X, Patel said the FBI has been making "key technology advances" to ensure agents and analysts can stay ahead of criminals, terrorists, and hostile foreign actors operating in an increasingly complex digital world.

Central to that effort, he emphasized, is artificial intelligence.

"Artificial Intelligence is a key component of this," Patel wrote, noting that the FBI has been developing an AI project designed to assist investigators and analysts working in the national security space.

According to Patel, the goal is straightforward but critical: help the bureau identify, analyze, and respond to threats faster than adversaries can adapt.

The FBI faces a broad spectrum of challenges, from cybercrime and espionage to terrorism and transnational criminal networks.

Patel suggested AI tools can give law enforcement a decisive edge by rapidly processing massive amounts of data, spotting patterns humans might miss and accelerating intelligence assessments that once took far longer to complete.

Patel also highlighted a leadership-driven push to modernize the bureau's technology infrastructure.

He said the FBI has implemented a technology working group led by Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino. The group's mission, Patel explained, is to ensure the FBI's technology tools evolve in step with its operational needs and the realities of modern threats.

"This is about making sure our people aren't fighting 21st-century threats with 20th-century tools," Patel said, framing the initiative as a long-term investment rather than a short-term upgrade.

"These are investments that will pay dividends for America's national security for decades to come," Patel wrote.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
FBI Director Kash Patel says the bureau is leaning heavily into artificial intelligence as it adapts to a rapidly evolving threat landscape at home and abroad.
kash patel, fbi, artificial intelligence, dan bongino, national security
279
2025-30-20
Saturday, 20 December 2025 07:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved