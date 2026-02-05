Patel Plans Tucson Trip as Search for Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Continues

FBI Director Kash Patel is planning a trip to Tucson as federal and local authorities intensify efforts to find Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, who investigators believe was taken from her home over the weekend, according to people familiar with the matter.

Axios reported Thursday that Patel is "devoting all resources possible to help and is prepared to go" to Tucson, where Nancy Guthrie was last seen at home, "if the situation warrants," according to unnamed sources.

The FBI said in a statement Patel is "receiving personal updates from his team" about the case and noted that his "potential travel to Tucson is unrelated to this investigation and had been previously discussed weeks prior, though plans may change and we don't have any additional comment at this time."

The agency added, "The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains the lead in the investigation, and the FBI will continue to provide any and all support needed in the case."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has said it believes Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Catalina Foothills home against her will, and no suspect or person of interest has been publicly identified.

"We do believe that Nancy was taken from her home against her will, and that's where we're at," Sheriff Chris Nanos said.

President Donald Trump said he spoke with Savannah Guthrie and pledged federal support in a post Wednesday night on Truth Social.

"I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," Trump wrote. "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!"

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings appealed publicly for their mother's return in a video message Wednesday.

"She is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer," Guthrie said.

Authorities also say they are evaluating reports of possible ransom notes sent to media outlets and whether any are legitimate.

At a briefing, Jon Edwards, an assistant special agent in charge of the FBI's Tucson office, urged the public to submit tips: "We are looking at this from every angle, but we need your help."