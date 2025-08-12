WH Boasts Successes on 1st Day of D.C. Police Takeover

More than 800 law enforcement officers hit the streets in Washington D.C., on Monday and made more than 20 arrests, the first day that President Donald Trump ordered federal management of the city's police department, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"Yesterday, President Trump took bold action to finally restore law and order right here in our nation's capital," Leavitt said Tuesday during a news conference that aired live on Newsmax and the Newsmax2 online streaming platform.

"The president declared a crime emergency in the District of Columbia, federalized the D.C. police department, and mobilized the D.C. National Guard to end violent crime in our nation's capital as part of the president's massive law enforcement surge," Leavitt said. "Last night, approximately 850 officers and agents were surged across the city. They made a total of 23 arrests, including multiple other contacts last night.

"These arrests consisted of homicide, firearms offenses, possession with intent to distribute narcotics, fare evasion, lewd acts, stalking, possession of a high-capacity magazine, fleeing to elude in a vehicle [with] no permits, driving under the influence, reckless driving, and a bench warrant."

Leavitt added six illegal handguns were seized and that "this is only the beginning."

"Over the course of the next month, the Trump administration will relentlessly pursue and arrest every violent criminal in the district who breaks the law, undermines public safety, and endangers law-abiding Americans," Leavitt said. "President Trump will not be deterred by soft-on-crime Democrats and media activists who refuse to acknowledge this rampant violence on our streets.

"He is going to make our nation's capital the most beautiful and safe city on Earth, just as he promised on the campaign trail."

Trump announced Monday that the city's police department would be put under federal control, and National Guard troops have been deployed after he declared a public safety emergency. Using temporary powers from the Home Rule Act of 1973, the president can oversee the police for up to 30 days, but any extension would need congressional approval or a legal amendment.