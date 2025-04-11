Press Secretary: WH Wasn't Ordered to 'Effectuate' Deportee's Return

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt argued Friday afternoon that the Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration must "facilitate" the return of a Maryland man who was mistakenly deported to an El Salvador prison, not "effectuate" his return.

"The Supreme Court made their ruling last night very clear that it's the administration's responsibility to facilitate the return, not to effectuate the return," she told reporters during Friday's press briefing, reports The Hill.

Her answer was in response to a question about whether President Donald Trump wants the leader of El Salvador to bring the man, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, with him next week when he visits the White House.

"I believe the Department of Justice just filed another brief in the lower court. I would defer you to that for any updates," she responded.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele is coming to the White House Monday to "talk about the cooperation that is at an all time high" between the countries, Leavitt said Friday, adding they will work together "on the repatriation of El Salvadorian gang members who the previous administration allowed to infiltrate our country."

Thursday, the Supreme Court issued a ruling directing the Trump administration to free Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran national who was deported to a maximum security prison in his home country on March 15.

The administration has acknowledged making an "administrative error" by sending Garcia out of the country despite a previous court order that prohibited him from being forced out of the United States.

Meanwhile, Friday afternoon, while sharing Leavitt's response on X, the Trump White House Rapid Response page referred to Garcia as a "deported MS-13 gang member and human trafficker."

His lawyers, though, insist he has never been charged with a crime, reports NBC News.

Friday afternoon, as Leavitt was speaking with reporters at the White House, federal prosecutors were arguing with federal Judge Paula Xinis that more time was needed to comply with her order about more information on releasing Garcia.

Justice Department lawyers said they want Xinis to issue a clarification about steps the White House should take, referring to the justices' note that her decision should be made "with due regard for the deference owed to the executive branch in the conduct of foreign affairs."