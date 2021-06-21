Wash Post Promotes Writer Who Wants to Get Tough on 'Karens'

A Washington Post writer has been promoted after tweeting that "white women are lucky that we are just calling them 'Karen's'. And not calling for revenge," according to the New York Post.

Karen Attiah was promoted columnist for the Washington Post on the "race, international affairs, culture and human rights beat," according to the newspaper.

In June 2020, Attiah produced tweets blaming white women for racial inequality. According to the New York Post, one tweet that has since been deleted said,

"The lies and tears of white women hath wrought

– the 1921 Tulsa massacre

– murder of Emmett Till

– exclusion of black women from feminist movements

– 53 percent of white women voting for Trump."

Attiah claimed she has received complaints and even death threats for her tweets. Trying to explain her tweet about "Karen" she said, "The dark side to handwringing about how 'Karen' hurts white women’s feelings is that it is a distraction from how everyday white women uphold white supremacy through violence, aggression, the weaponizing of their gender."

Probably the most famous "Karen" is Amy Cooper, a white woman who called the police on Christian Cooper, a Black man she encountered in New York’s Central Park while walking her dog. Christian asked her to leash the dog and Amy called the police and said "An African American Man is threatening my life." A viral clip of this incident was taken the day before the images of the death of George Floyd with the knee of a Minnesota police officer on his neck was released causing widespread social unrest, according to the New York Post.

In late 2020, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously passed the Caution Against Racially and Exploitive Non-Emergencies, also known as the CAREN Act. This was an amendment to the police code and allows people who believe the police have been called on them because of their race to sue.