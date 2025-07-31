WATCH TV LIVE

Kamala Harris to Appear on Colbert's 'Late Show' to Tout New Book, '107 Days'

By    |   Thursday, 31 July 2025 12:01 PM EDT

Former Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris will return to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday to promote her new book, "107 Days," detailing her historic presidential run.

It will be Harris' first postelection interview since her loss to President Donald Trump.

The book, named for the length of her abbreviated campaign, "addresses everything we would want her to address," Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp told the Associated Press.

Harris, who on Wednesday announced she will not run for California governor in 2026, last appeared on Colbert's show in October 2024.

In an Instagram post, she said her book was "a behind the scenes account" of her journey.

"I believe there's value in sharing what I saw, what I learned, and what I know it will take to move forward. In writing this book, one truth kept coming back to me: sometimes the fight takes a while," she added.

"But I remain full of hope, and I remain clear-eyed. I will never stop fighting to make our country reflect the very best of its ideals, always on behalf of the people. So, thank you for being in this fight with me. I am forever grateful, and I cannot wait for you to read this, and I'll see you out there."

