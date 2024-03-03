×
Tags: kamala harris | israel | gaza | cease-fire

VP Harris Calls for Immediate Cease-Fire to Ease 'Humanitarian Catastrophe' in Gaza

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Edmund Pettus Bridge during an event to commemorate the 59th anniversary of "Bloody Sunday" in Selma, Alabama, on Sunday. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunday, 03 March 2024 04:54 PM EST

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and forcefully pressed Israel to increase the flow of aid to ease what she called "inhumane" conditions and a "humanitarian catastrophe" among the Palestinian people.

Harris's comments were among the sharpest yet by a senior leader of the U.S. government calling for Israel to alleviate the conditions in Gaza.

The vice president, who was speaking at an event in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the anniversary of "Bloody Sunday," when state troopers beat peaceful protesters, urged Hamas to accept a deal to release hostages that would kickstart a 6-week ceasefire and allow more aid to flow.

"People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act," Harris said. "The Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses."

Israel boycotted Gaza ceasefire talks in Cairo on Sunday after Hamas rejected its demand for a complete list naming hostages that are still alive, according to an Israeli newspaper.

"Hamas claims its wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal," Harris said. "Let's get a ceasefire. Let's reunite the hostages with their families. And let's provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza."

