Kamala Harris Claims 'Protecting the Vaccinated' Needed to Stop Pandemic

Vice President Kamala Harris was criticized after tweeting that "protecting the vaccinated" would be pivotal in stopping the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris' Sunday night post on Twitter seemed to add to the widespread confusion over vaccines coming from the Biden administration.

"By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That's exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.

COVID-19 vaccines are providing strong protection for recipients, medical experts have said.

"Why do you need to protect the vaccinated? Doesn’t the vax do that?" former Trump administration staffer Kyle Hooten tweeted in response to Harris post.

"Wouldn't the vaccine protect the vaccinated? I for one am voluntarily vaccinated, however mandating Americans to receive a vaccine in order to earn a living, but not requiring it to get into our country is bass akwards," tweeted Just Tag.

"Protecting the vaccinated”???? What do you mean? Are you saying that the vaccine alone doesn’t do its job???" tweeted Marina, a Brazilian journalist.

"Protecting the vaccinated?? Are you suggesting that the vaccine isn’t the protection that it’s being presented as? If it’s not a protection, then what is it?" Stephen Kirk tweeted.

"So wait, does the vaccine work or not? If so, why do we need to 'protect the vaccinated'? I'm not sure how people cannot see the hypocrisy. #thinkfolks," Dan Pulgine tweeted.

Unvaccinated people face a far greater chance of death from the COVID-19 delta variant, according to a new study from the Centers for Disease Control.

"Breakthrough" cases among vaccinated people are bound to occur but most such cases are mild and those leading to hospitalization are exceedingly rare, the CDC said.

The CDC found that as of Aug. 30, there have been 12,908 cases of COVID-19 resulting in hospitalization or death among vaccinated Americans, CNN reported.

Considering that more than 173 million Americans had been vaccinated by Aug. 30, that works out to a one in 13,000 chance of a vaccinated person getting a case so severe that hospitalization is required, the news outlet said.

President Joe Biden last week took aim at vaccine resistance in America, announcing policies requiring most federal employees to get COVID-19 vaccines and pushing large employers to have their workers vaccinated or tested weekly.