DOJ Advances Plan for Restoration of Criminals' Gun Rights

The U.S. Department of Justice is setting up a process for people who have had gun rights removed to petition for the restoration of their Second Amendment rights.

For several decades, the DOJ's Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms has been blocked by congressional action from allowing the restoration of gun rights to those with criminal convictions.

President Donald Trump laid the groundwork for the change with an Executive Order in February.

"The Second Amendment is an indispensable safeguard of security and liberty," the order noted. "It has preserved the right of the American people to protect ourselves, our families, and our freedoms since the founding of our great Nation.

"Because it is foundational to maintaining all other rights held by Americans, the right to keep and bear arms must not be infringed."

The DOJ posted the revised process plan Thursday in the Federal Registry. The notice spelled out that the DOJ will work with Congress to develop a plan for those affected to petition to restore their gun rights. It is not an automatic restoration process.

The National Rifle Association is fully supportive of the move.

"The order is a monumental win for gun rights in America and a clear statement from President Trump that he intends to uphold his promise to protect Constitutional freedoms," an NRA position statement read.

The gun safety group "Everytown for Gun Safety" is opposed to the change.

"At a time when violent crime is down, this dangerous development could put law enforcement and our communities at greater risk by opening the floodgates to violent criminals rearming themselves," group President John Feinblatt said.