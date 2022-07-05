×
Tags: july 4 | shooting | highland park | gofundme | crowdfunding | boy | orphan

More Than $1.2M Raised for Toddler Whose Parents Died in July 4 Shooting

the chaotic scene at the highland park, illinois, parade shooting
(Getty Images)

Tuesday, 05 July 2022 10:06 PM EDT

A bloodied 2-year-old boy who was found alone underneath his father during the Highland Park shooting has received the support of over $1.2 million in GoFundMe donations after both his parents were killed in the July 4 attack.

The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that Aiden McCarthy, 2, lost his mother, Irina McCarthy, and father, Kevin McCarthy, in Monday's shooting. But Aiden was unharmed, and has been put in the care of his grandparents, Misha and Nina Levebeg.

In the span of fewer than five hours, the little boy's GoFundMe has amassed over $1.2 million from nearly 25,000 donations. The page was created to assist Aiden's family with "raising, caring for and supporting" him.

US
Tuesday, 05 July 2022 10:06 PM
