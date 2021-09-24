Judge Warns Trump Org to Follow Subpoenas

A New York judge has warned the Trump Organization not to delay in complying with subpoenas New York Attorney General Letitia James issued in relation to an ongoing civil probe of the company, Bloomberg reports.

In an order issued on Sept. 2, which was unsealed on Friday, Justice Arthur Engoron told the Trump Organization that unless the attorney general is satisfied, the company will be forced to hire an outside firm to supervise their compliance with the subpoenas.

"The Trump Organization, by September 30, 2021, shall provide a report, in reasonable detail, of actions taken to preserve, collect, and produce hard-copy and electronic documents responsive to the OAG subpoenas," the judge wrote, according to CNN. This order was made as part of a stipulation that was signed by lawyers representing both the state and the company.

Engoron added that the company "shall work diligently to comply with each of the production and other responsibilities."

"For more than a year now, the Trump Organization has failed to adequately respond to our subpoenas, hiding behind procedural delays and excuses. Once again, the court has ordered that the Trump Organization must turn over the information and documents we are seeking, otherwise face an independent third-party that will ensure that takes place. Our work will continue undeterred because no one is above the law," James said in a statement.

The Trump Organization did not immediately respond to Bloomberg’s or CNN’s requests for comment.

The attorney general filed a lawsuit more than a year ago in order to enforce several subpoenas in the civil case, which is unrelated to the criminal case against the Trump Organization and its former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, which is being coordinated with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.