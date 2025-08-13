Judge Orders Trump Admin to Restore Part of UCLA's Suspended Funding

A U.S. judge on Tuesday ordered President Donald Trump's administration to restore a part of the federal grant funding that it recently suspended for the University of California, Los Angeles.

U.S. District Judge Rita Lin in San Francisco ruled that the grant funding suspensions violated an earlier June preliminary injunction where she ordered the National Science Foundation to restore dozens of grants that it had terminated at the University of California.

That order had blocked the agency from canceling other grants at the University of California system, of which UCLA is a part.

"NSF's actions violate the Preliminary Injunction," Lin, an appointee of Democrat former President Joe Biden, wrote. The White House and the university had no immediate comment on the ruling.

UCLA said last week the government froze $584 million in funding. Trump has threatened to cut federal funds for universities over pro-Palestinian student protests against U.S. ally Israel's military assault on Gaza.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper reported that the judge's order asked for the restoration of more than a third of the suspended $584 million funding.

The University of California said last week it was reviewing a settlement offer by the Trump administration for UCLA in which the university will pay $1 billion. It said such a large payment would "devastate" the institution.

The government alleges universities, including UCLA, allowed antisemitism during the protests.

Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly equates their criticism of Israel's war in Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with antisemitism, and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

Experts have raised free speech and academic freedom concerns over the Republican president's threats. Democrat California Gov. Gavin Newsom called the Trump administration's settlement offer a form of extortion.

Large demonstrations took place at UCLA last year. Last month, UCLA agreed to pay over $6 million to settle a lawsuit alleging antisemitism. It was also sued this year over a 2024 violent mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters.

Rights advocates note a rise in antisemitism, anti-Arab bias, and Islamophobia due to conflict in the Middle East. The Trump administration has not announced equivalent probes into Islamophobia.

The government has settled its probes with Columbia University, which agreed to pay over $220 million, and Brown University, which said it will pay $50 million. Both accepted certain government demands. Settlement talks with Harvard University are ongoing.