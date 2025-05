A federal judge ordered the Trump administration on Thursday to reinstate more than 1,300 U.S. Department of Education employees who Democrat-led states argued were being terminated in mass as part of an effort to dismantle the agency.

U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston issued an injunction blocking the administration from moving forward with a mass layoff that would leave the Education Department with about half as many employees as it had when the Republican president took office in January.