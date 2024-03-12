×
Federal Judiciary Adopts Policy to Curtail 'Judge Shopping'

The Federal Courthouse in Brooklyn, New York  (DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

Tuesday, 12 March 2024 01:40 PM EDT

The U.S. federal judiciary on Tuesday adopted a new policy aimed at curtailing "judge shopping" by state attorneys general and activists who file lawsuits challenging government policies in courthouses where a single, sympathetic judge hears most cases.

The U.S. Judicial Conference, the judiciary's policymaking body, at a meeting in Washington, D.C., approved a policy that would require lawsuits seeking to block state or federal laws to be assigned a judge randomly throughout a federal district.

