Judge Dismisses Attempt to Protect Names of FBI Agents Who Investigated Jan. 6

A federal judge this week dismissed a lawsuit that sought to prevent the Justice Department from releasing the names of FBI agents who investigated cases related to the violent protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ruled on Thursday that attorneys representing the FBI Agents Association "filed these cases in a whirlwind of chaos and fear," noting that "some former January 6 defendants, now pardoned and at large, called for FBI agents to be doxed (or worse)."

Cobb added, "Since then, the dust has settled some — and this case has evolved."

The judge found that the plaintiffs failed to prove that the Justice Department is "on the verge of disclosing Plaintiffs' identities, nor have Plaintiffs plausibly alleged that such a disclosure is imminent."

Cobb ruled that "the Court must therefore dismiss Plaintiffs' disclosure-related claims."

"We are proud to defend the FBI employees who bravely investigated the January 6th attacks. The Court acknowledged that the disclosure of agents’ names would endanger them and accepted the Government's claims that it would not do so," the attorneys representing the association said in a statement. "We stand ready to return to Court immediately if the Government does not live up to its obligations."