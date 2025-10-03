Kavanaugh's Would-Be Assailant Gets Prison Term

A federal judge on Friday sentenced Sophie Roske to eight years and one month in prison for the 2022 assassination attempt on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at his Maryland home.

The sentence was far below the 30 years or more sought by prosecutors as earlier reported by Newsmax. Following the prison term, Roske will also face lifetime supervised release.

Court records, according to The Hill, show Roske's plot was motivated by the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. Roske spent weeks researching and acquiring weapons, including a handgun, ammunition, zip ties, and pepper spray.

Messages sent on Discord suggested Roske also considered harming other justices.

In June 2022, Roske flew from California to Washington Dulles International Airport and took a taxi to Kavanaugh's street in suburban Maryland. Roske arrived in the middle of the night, carrying the weapons intended for use in the attack.

The attempt was interrupted when law enforcement officers were noticed nearby, prompting Roske to call 911 after speaking with a sibling. Police subsequently arrested Roske and recovered the weapons, some of which were displayed in court during sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman described the plot as "absolutely reprehensible." But she also cited Roske's decision to abandon the attack, lack of prior criminal history, and expressions of remorse in imposing a considerably shorter sentence than requested by the prosecution.

Boardman also noted that under a Trump-era executive order, Roske, who is transgender, will be housed in a male facility and may have limited access, if any, to gender transition support.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Coreen Mao emphasized that Roske represented a serious threat to the judicial system. Mao highlighted messages indicating potential harm to other justices and stressed that no judge or public official should live under constant fear of targeted violence.

The Justice Department had argued for a sentence of at least 30 years, noting that threats against the judiciary are rising; the U.S. Marshals Service reported 562 threats against federal judges in the last fiscal year.

Roske pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of attempting to assassinate a Supreme Court justice. During the sentencing, Roske apologized to Kavanaugh and his family.

Kavanaugh did not attend the sentencing and did not submit a victim impact statement.

Court filings provide context on Roske's background. Roske grew up in California and earned the rank of Eagle Scout. Mental health challenges began in high school, including a suicide attempt in 2015. Roske later came to identify as transgender in 2020.

By 2022, Roske again contemplated suicide and became fixated on Kavanaugh after learning of the leaked abortion ruling draft and public protests outside justices' homes. Roske told investigators that there was a belief "I could make the world a better place by killing him."

The case drew national attention as one of the most serious examples of threats against the judiciary in recent years. The sentencing follows shortly after the assassination of conservative leader Charlie Kirk, highlighting broader issues and concerns about political violence.