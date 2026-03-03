WATCH TV LIVE

Judge Preliminarily Approves $35 Million Settlement Between Epstein Estate, Accusers

Tuesday, 03 March 2026 01:04 PM EST

A U.S. judge granted preliminary approval on Tuesday to an agreement for Jeffrey Epstein's estate to pay as much as $35 million to resolve a class action lawsuit that accused two of the disgraced financier's advisers of aiding and abetting his sex trafficking of young women and teenage girls.

Boies Schiller Flexner, a law firm representing Epstein victims, announced the settlement on Feb. 19. On Tuesday, Manhattan-based U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian said the agreement appeared fair.

The judge scheduled a hearing for Sept. 16 to consider granting final approval. The deal would bring an end to a 2024 lawsuit filed against Epstein's former personal lawyer Darren Indyke and former accountant Richard Kahn, who are co-executors of Epstein's estate.

Lawyers for Indyke and Kahn did not immediately respond to requests for comment. One of their lawyers had previously said neither Indyke nor Kahn "made any admission or concession of misconduct" as part of the settlement. 

