Fox News Reporter Injured While Reporting Near Kyiv

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has been hospitalized after suffering an injury while reporting from near Kyiv, Ukraine during the ongoing invasion by Russia, CNN reports.

"We have a minimal level of details right now, but Ben is hospitalized and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds," Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott told employees in a memo.

"The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance," Scott continued. "This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from a war zone."

She added, "Please keep Ben and his family in your prayers.”

Hall first joined Fox News in 2015, and has provided the network with coverage from multiple conflict zones, including Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. He suffered his injury just one day after American journalist Brent Renaud was killed while in the Ukrainian city of Irpin after reportedly being shot by Russian forces.

Shaun Tandon, president of the State Department Correspondents Association, issued a statement Monday in reaction to Hall's injury.

"We are horrified to learn that our fellow correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured as he covered the Ukraine war," Tandon said. "We know Ben for his warmth, good humor and utmost professionalism. We wish Ben a quick recovery and call for utmost efforts to protect journalists who are providing an invaluable service through their coverage in Ukraine."