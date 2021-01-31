GOP Sen. Hawley: Dems Lie on Voter Fraud to Seize Power

Democrats are seizing the Republicans' Electoral College objections and the storming of the Capitol, using the "lie" to grab "power," according to Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., on Sunday.

"I think we need election reforms," Hawley told Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin." "I think we need to ban ballot harvesting. I think we need to take a hard look at how the mail in balloting was administered in many of these states, including Pennsylvania, which did not follow their own law."

Democrats are twisting the reasonable concerns of election fraud and the constitutional objection of the Electoral College certification, he continued.

"What the liberals have said is, 'Because you did that, you effectively incited violence [Jan. 6],'" Hawley told host Mark Levin. "That's a lie. They know it's a lie. They said, 'He wanted to overturn the election.' That's a lie. They know that it's a lie.

"They said that, you know, 'It's equivalent to a violent insurrection, the objection you raised.' That's a lie. They know that it's a lie."

It is all a maximum pressure campaign to cancel former President Donald Trump, his supporters, and Republicans who seek election reform constitutionally after Democrats forced through their long-desired mass mail-in balloting under the guise of the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawley concluded.

"I think what we're seeing now is an attempt by the left to lie about our motivations, to lie about our actions in order to grab power," Hawley said. "They want to silence dissent. They want to silence me. And I tell you right now, I am not going to back down before a liberal mob."