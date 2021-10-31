Jon Bon Jovi Cancels Miami Concerts After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Singer Jon Bon Jovi canceled his Miami concert after testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, according to Rolling Stone.

Bon Jovi was initially set to premiere at the "Runaway With JBJ," an event with Q&A sessions, photo ops, as well as an acoustic performance.

But the crowd was soon informed upon entering Miami's Loews South Beach by someone that while the singer "feels great," he was going "to bed."

A representative for Bon Jovi later told Variety that "Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine."

Bon Jovi keyboardist David Bryan in March 2020 was among the first artists to get COVID-19.

"I've been sick for a week and feeling better each day," Bryan stated at the time. "Please don't be afraid!!! It's the flu not the plague. I've have been quarantined for a week and will for another week. And when I feel better I'll get tested again to make sure I'm free of this nasty virus. Please help out each other. This will be over soon… with the help of every American!"