Sen. Barrasso: Border Officials Told Us to Delete Photos of Migrant Facilities

Sen. John Barrasso said on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” that he was told by border officials to delete photos of migrant facilities during a recent visit with other Republican lawmakers.

“We were told to delete the pictures,” the Wyoming senator said. “No one did. You’ve seen the video coming out of all of these kids crammed together under the foil blankets, huddling together.”

He added that that they are “crammed like sardines,” emphasizing that “This is what the Biden administration is trying to hide from the American public.”

Barrasso stressed that “This is both a humanitarian crisis and a national security crisis.”

He also emphasized that the fact that Customs and Border Protection is only testing children when they leave the facilities – rather than when they arrive – means the testing is not halting the spread of the virus.

"They do the instant test. And then those that have been tested positive are just kind of moved to one side of the courtyard, those negative to the other of this courtyard," Barrasso said. "They've all been exposed, and then they're sent all across the country. You know, that is the real tragedy of this. And we're not sure what variant of the of the coronavirus they're carrying. They are carrying it, though, all around America."

Barrasso added that "The irony here is that we're hearing a lot about Joe Biden wanting vaccine passports to prove that people have vaccines," "Meanwhile, the border crossers, they don't even require I.D. We don't know who they are, where they're coming from, what their background is."