×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john roberts | judicial ethics

Chief Justice Roberts Aims to Improve Judicial Ethics Amid Possible Financial Conflict

Chief Justice Roberts Aims to Improve Judicial Ethics Amid Possible Financial Conflict
Chief Justice John Roberts (Pool/Getty Images)

By    |   Saturday, 01 January 2022 02:54 PM

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts aims to improve ethics training while also improving internal compliance systems after it was found in hundreds of instances where judges had ruled over cases in which they or their family owned stocks, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

“Let me be crystal clear: the Judiciary takes this matter seriously. We expect judges to adhere to the highest standards, and those judges violated an ethics rule,” Roberts said in his year-end report.

Roberts went on to add that most judges strictly adhere to the guidelines laid out and that any incident where a conflict of interest was found was likely “isolated” and “unintentional.”

“But,” Roberts said, according to Reuters, “for those judges who had multiple violations, or professed ignorance of the ethics rule, there is a more serious problem of inadequate ethics training.”

Roberts has since said that the federal judiciary's policymaking body has already started bolstering its ethics training courses to ensure that federal judges know about conflicts of interest.

"Collectively, our ethics training programs need to be more rigorous," Roberts stated. "That means more classtime, webinars, and consultations. But it also requires greater attention to promoting a culture of compliance, even when busy dockets keep judicial calendars full."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts aims to improve ethics training while also improving internal compliance systems after it was found in hundreds of instances where judges had ruled over cases in which they or their family owned stocks.
john roberts, judicial ethics
207
2022-54-01
Saturday, 01 January 2022 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved