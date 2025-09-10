Fetterman: No Place for Horrendous Acts of Political Violence

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on Wednesday condemned "horrendous acts of political violence" after Charlie Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, was shot and killed.

"I condemn this in the strongest terms," Fetterman said on X.

"There is ZERO place in our great country for these horrendous acts of political violence. We must find a better way forward," he added.

The suspected shooter has not been arrested, Orem, Utah, Mayor David Young said. A person who was taken into custody by law enforcement at the university where Kirk was speaking was not the suspect, according to a person familiar with the investigation who was not authorized to speak publicly.

Kirk was speaking at a debate hosted by his nonprofit political organization.

The event had been met with divided opinions on campus. An online petition calling for university administrators to bar Kirk from appearing received nearly 1,000 signatures. The university issued a statement last week citing First Amendment rights and affirming its "commitment to free speech, intellectual inquiry, and constructive dialogue."

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.