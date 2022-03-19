×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john clayton

NFL Reporter John Clayton Dies at 67

NFL Reporter John Clayton Dies at 67
John Clayton (Getty Images)

Saturday, 19 March 2022 09:15 AM

John Clayton, a longtime NFL reporter who came to national prominence during his time at ESPN, died Friday.

The Seattle Seahawks, a team he long covered as a print and radio journalist, said in a statement, "The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John Clayton after a battle with a brief illness at the age of 67."

Chris Mortensen, one of Clayton's ESPN colleagues, reported that Clayton died at a Seattle hospital with his wife and sister at his side.

Clayton, who was born in Braddock, Pa., got his start in newspapers in covering the Steelers in the 1970s. He later worked for the Tacoma News Tribune on the Seahawks beat before joining ESPN in 1995.

In recent years, he was a radio host on Seattle Sports 710, and he served as a Seahawks sideline reporter.

Known for his NFL reporting on ESPN alongside Mortensen, Clayton also was the star of a humorous "This is SportsCenter" TV commercial in which he shed his suit-and-look and reveled himself to be a rock-and-roll-loving headbanger.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
John Clayton, a longtime NFL reporter who came to national prominence during his time at ESPN, died Friday.The Seattle Seahawks, a team he long covered as a print and radio journalist, said in a statement, "The Seahawks are heartbroken to learn of the passing of John...
john clayton
175
2022-15-19
Saturday, 19 March 2022 09:15 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved