WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: john catsimatidis | broadcasters | hurricane | donations

Catsimatidis to Match $25K for Broadcasters Hit by Hurricanes

By    |   Thursday, 10 October 2024 12:05 PM EDT

John Catsimatidis, owner of Red Apple Media and WABC Radio in New York, will be matching $25,000 in donations to the Broadcasters Foundation of America, with the funding to help with emergency grants for broadcasters harmed through Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"My family, Red Apple Media, and WABC Radio have supported numerous causes and organizations," he said, reported TV News Check. "At this time of great need for colleagues catastrophically impacted by these storms, I will match the next $25,000 in donations to help them get back on their feet. I applaud all those who have already donated any amount because every dollar helps."

BFOA President Tim McCarthy thanked Catsimatidis and Red Apple Media for their patronage. 

"It is with the support of industry leaders like John that the foundation can provide assistance to those in our industry who need it most, including in times of emergency. I ask every broadcaster to consider giving an individual or corporation donation so that we can continue our charitable mission for broadcasters in need.”

Donations to the Broadcasters Foundation of America Hurricanes Helene and Milton Emergency Fund can be made online.

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
John Catsimatidis, owner of Red Apple Media and WABC Radio in New York, will match $25,000 in donations to the Broadcasters Foundation of America, with the funding to help with emergency grants for broadcasters harmed through Hurricanes Helene and Milton.
john catsimatidis, broadcasters, hurricane, donations
190
2024-05-10
Thursday, 10 October 2024 12:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved