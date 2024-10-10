Catsimatidis to Match $25K for Broadcasters Hit by Hurricanes

John Catsimatidis, owner of Red Apple Media and WABC Radio in New York, will be matching $25,000 in donations to the Broadcasters Foundation of America, with the funding to help with emergency grants for broadcasters harmed through Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

"My family, Red Apple Media, and WABC Radio have supported numerous causes and organizations," he said, reported TV News Check. "At this time of great need for colleagues catastrophically impacted by these storms, I will match the next $25,000 in donations to help them get back on their feet. I applaud all those who have already donated any amount because every dollar helps."

BFOA President Tim McCarthy thanked Catsimatidis and Red Apple Media for their patronage.

"It is with the support of industry leaders like John that the foundation can provide assistance to those in our industry who need it most, including in times of emergency. I ask every broadcaster to consider giving an individual or corporation donation so that we can continue our charitable mission for broadcasters in need.”

Donations to the Broadcasters Foundation of America Hurricanes Helene and Milton Emergency Fund can be made online.