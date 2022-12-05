John Bolton Threatens Presidential Race Challenge to Trump

Former President Donald Trump's fired National Security Adviser John Bolton said during a televised interview Sunday he "is prepared to get into the race" for president in 2024 to stop his former boss.

"I think to be a presidential candidate you can't simply say I support the Constitution; you have to say I would oppose people who would undercut it," Bolton told NBC News' "Meet the Press" on Sunday. "We used to have a thing in the House of Representatives called the House Un-American Affairs Committee. I think when you challenge the Constitution itself the way Trump himself has done, that is un-American. I'm prepared to get in the race."

Bolton, who served as one of Trump's national security advisers from 2018-19 before being fired, was reacting to a Truth Social post by Trump calling out recent revelations about the competing social media platform Twitter allegedly working with President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign, Democratic National Committee, and federal agencies to suppress the Hunter Biden laptop story prior to the 2020 election.

"So, with the revelation of MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION in working closely with Big Tech Companies, the DNC, & the Democrat Party, do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?" Trump posted on his social media platform. "A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great 'Founders' did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!"

Trump has since clarified his statement saying he was never calling for the Constitution to be terminated, but he meant the wrongs committed to interfere in the 2020 race need to be righted.

"The Fake News is actually trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to 'terminate' the Constitution," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS.

"What I said was that when there is 'MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,' as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!"

Bolton told NBC he would enter the race if no other GOP candidate denounced Trump for his comments.

"I'd like to see Shermanesque statements from all the potential candidates," Bolton said. "If I don't see that, I'm going to seriously consider getting in."