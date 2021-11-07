Barrasso: Left 'Sleepwalking Like Zombies' After 'Rejection Election'

The "red wave" that swept during last week's "rejection election" shows how voters oppose the Democrats' "radical policies," but the Left is still "sleepwalking like zombies on the road to socialism," Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said Sunday.

"Voters overwhelmingly across the country rejected these radical policies of the Democrats which have caused inflation rising, prices, open borders and now they want to raise taxes even higher," Barrasso told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo. "They've bloated up their bill, the $4 trillion reckless tax and spending bill, almost thumbing their noses at the voters.

"People across the country are fed up."

Thirteen Republicans voted for the infrastructure package that passed late last week, but Barrasso said he voted against it because the measure will add "hundreds of billions of dollars" to the nation's debt.

"There were energy parts of that bill that I think are going to make energy more expensive and at the same time make our grid less reliable," Barrasso said. "What we need to do now is drive a stake through the heart of this $4 trillion tax and spending bill."

The senator also spoke out about the Biden administration's attitudes about energy, and President Joe Biden and lawmakers "jetting off to Europe" for last week's climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

"What did he do there?" Barrasso said. "He pledged allegiance to the flag of the United Nations instead of the flag of the United States. He apologized for America. He begged OPEC and [Vladimir] Putin to create more energy, to make more energy, and he promised to raise energy prices in America."

The American taxpayers also deserve to know how much money it cost for Biden to travel overseas, he insisted.

"We know this conference is the most expensive climate conference in history and we're going to continue to bang on this administration and to get and demand answers," Barrasso said.

The Democrats' "Build Back Better" Act, even with its cuts, will hit Americans hard, he added.

"They're going to super-size the IRS, an army of IRS agents to audit more people," Barrasso said. "I think we're going to face the most expensive Christmas ever, and that's if you can even get gifts to arrive as a result of the gross mismanagement by this administration."

The spending bill was targeted for $3.5 trillion, but was cut in half after the "rejection election," Barrasso pointed out.

"Nancy Pelosi is going to be done as speaker," Barrasso said. "The squad has come out and said we know we're going to lose the majority in 2022. We don't care. We're going to go as far as we can to the radical left until you get a chance in the election of 2022 to throw us out...they want to come back before Thanksgiving and try to cram this through at least through the House. It will then have to come to the Senate and we're going to do everything we can to stop it dead in its tracks.

Barrasso said he does not believe Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., will end up voting for the measure, but at any rate, he plans to do "everything I can do to stop it. Period."