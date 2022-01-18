Open Letter to Spotify to Censor Joe Rogan Blasted by Conservative Media

An open letter to Spotify to cancel podcast host Joe Rogan, purported to have scientific experts united in calling out the podcast as disseminating "misinformation," is getting push back from conservative media.

Liberal media covered the letter as casting Rogan as "menace to public health," including The Guardian erroneously reporting the letter was signed by "270 doctors."

A look into the signatories found a majority are not direct health providers or legally permitted to practice medicine, including nearly 100 of them having Ph.D. degrees, or working toward one, but do not regularly practice medicine, according to reports including Fox News.

"The Joe Rogan Experience" pointed to in the letter was an interview with the actual doctor who was an architect of the mRNA technology that was used to develop the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone.

Media outlets like The Guardian, Forbes, Rolling Stone, and The Washington Post hailed the letter from "doctors" in calling for Spotify to "implement a misinformation policy."

But misinformation was highlighted in those reports by The Blaze finding just 87 of the 270 so-called "doctors" signing the letter are medical doctors or doctors of osteopathic medicine. Some are nurse practitioners, veterinarians, a dentist, psychologists, physicians' assistants, medical students, an engineer, and a podcast host, according to The Blaze.

"Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Joe Rogan has repeatedly spread misleading and false claims on his podcast, provoking distrust in science and medicine," the letter to Spotify read.

"This is not only a scientific or medical concern; it is a sociological issue of devastating proportions and Spotify is responsible for allowing this activity to thrive on its platform," it concluded.

Rogan's podcast is exclusive on Spotify and wildly popular, finishing No. 1 on the platform for 2021, when the Dr. Malone interview aired.

Spotify has not responded publicly to the open letter from the anti-Rogan activists.

Malone has made appearances on Newsmax.

"People ask me why am I speaking out? They're destroying my industry," Malone told ''Eric Bolling: The Balance" earlier this month. "They're destroying medicine; they're destroying the credibility of vaccines and the vaccine enterprise in general by having rushed all this out, and then acting as if everything is normal, and it's all hunky-dory.

"It's not. This is not OK."

Despite developing the vaccine technology, Malone double vaccinated but avoided getting the booster.

''If you asked me the other question: Are you going to take jab three? The answer is: Are you kidding? I don't want to die,'' Malone told host Eric Bolling.

And on vaccinated children, Malone said it is not only unnecessary to vaccine kids with strong immune systems, but it is potentially risky and dangerous.

"This is the thing about the jabs for kids: Most of our children, the majority of our children have already been infected and developed natural immunity, and no one has studied adverse events after the jab in those naturally immune kids," Malone said.