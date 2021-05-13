Biden Inauguration Priest Resigns From University Post After Investigation

A Jesuit priest, the Rev. Kevin O'Brien, who presided over President Joe Biden's inaugural Mass, has resigned from his post as president at Santa Clara University over allegations of inappropriate, alcohol-fueled conversations during dinners with graduate students.

A statement from the university read that "no inappropriate behavior was found in any settings outside of these dinners."

According to an announcement on Wednesday, O'Brien notified the school board he would step down from his post on Sunday, and the board accepted his resignation.

The now acting university president, Lisa Kloppenberg, released a statement asking for "grace and space."

"I humbly ask everyone to give each other grace and space as we collectively absorb the news of Father O'Brien's resignation. I am grateful that you will stay focused on your responsibilities to our students, other stakeholders and each other as we finish out this academic year and continue preparations for a return to campus in the fall."

The chair of the school's board of trustees, John M. Sobrato, released a statement that O'Brien had been placed under investigation in March after he "engaged in behaviors, consisting primarily of conversations, during a series of informal dinners with Jesuit graduate students that were inconsistent with established Jesuit protocols and boundaries," the statement read, according to The Hill.

O'Brien presided over the service to Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and other elected officials before the presidential inauguration. Biden has known O'Brien for nearly 15 years.