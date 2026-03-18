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Tags: joe scarborough | msnbc | overhaul | cuts | network

MSNBC Cuts Hour From 'Morning Joe' in Major Network Shakeup

Joe Scarborough smiles
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough (AP)

By    |   Wednesday, 18 March 2026 06:59 PM EDT

MSNBC is slashing an hour from its flagship "Morning Joe" program as part of a sweeping overhaul at the beleaguered liberal network, the New York Post reported Wednesday.

The show, hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, will be cut from four hours to three, with the 9 a.m. hour eliminated beginning in June as executives look to revamp the struggling network’s daytime lineup, the Post reported, citing network sources.

The shakeup comes amid broader turmoil at MSNBC following its corporate restructuring and ongoing ratings challenges, with leadership moving aggressively to reshape programming, the Post reported.

As part of the changes, MSNBC is expected to shift other talent across the schedule, with Stephanie Ruhle poised to play a larger role in the morning lineup, according to the Post.

The move reflects mounting pressure on "Morning Joe," long a cornerstone of the network’s political coverage, as executives seek to streamline the program and improve performance following declining viewership, the Post reported.

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MSNBC is slashing an hour from its flagship "Morning Joe" program as part of a sweeping overhaul at the beleaguered liberal network, the New York Post reported Wednesday.
joe scarborough, msnbc, overhaul, cuts, network
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2026-59-18
Wednesday, 18 March 2026 06:59 PM
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