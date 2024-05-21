Sen. Joe Manchin Won't Rule Out Bid for W.Va. Governor

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., did not rule out making a bid for West Virginia governor, when asked about a report he is being encouraged to run, Politico is reporting.

Manchin is being pushed to enter the race, The West Virginia Metro News reported Monday.

Attributing its information to two unnamed sources, the news outlet said the push comes from Republicans who oppose Patrick Morrisey, the GOP nominee for governor. Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is the only Democrat in the race right now.

Riley Beggin, a reporter for USA Today, posted on X that Manchin will not confirm the report he is being pushed to run, reporting, "Manchin won't confirm — but won't kill — this rumor. Says there's already a Democratic nominee."

When asked about a possible candidacy, Manchin said, according to Politico: "I heard that this morning, the rumors. I've supported my friend Steve Williams, we've known each other for 40 years.

"He's a good person. I don't know what's going on. So basically I'll just wait until I go home."

Manchin was governor from 2005 to 2010.

"Many Republicans who believe Manchin did a good job as governor previously are encouraging him to run again," a source told Metro News.