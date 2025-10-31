GOP Chair Says Dems Put Illegals Before Citizens

Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters on Friday accused Democrats of "holding hardworking Americans hostage" as the government shutdown entered its second month, warning that the party's obstruction has stalled paychecks, cut off food aid and put illegal immigrants ahead of U.S. citizens.

Marking one month since the federal shutdown began, Gruters said in a press release that Democrats' refusal to negotiate has "cost billions, cut off food assistance, and put illegal immigrants ahead of American citizens."

He added, "For a month, Democrats have held hardworking Americans hostage … blocking paychecks for servicemembers, veterans, and working families.

"President Trump and Republicans are doing everything possible to reopen the government and restore stability for the workers and families Democrats have left behind."

The Republican message comes as the shutdown's economic toll continues to grow.

Two federal judges, one in Massachusetts and another in Rhode Island, ruled Friday that the Trump administration must continue to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program during the shutdown using contingency reserves.

The rulings compelled the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue making payments to millions of low-income Americans, despite warnings that funds would run out by Saturday.

The program, serving 1 in 8 Americans, had become a flashpoint as the shutdown dragged past 30 days.

According to court filings, USDA officials stated they lacked the authority to continue funding SNAP without congressional approval. The judges disagreed, citing prior statutory guidance that lets the agency use emergency reserves during a lapse in appropriations.

The White House has maintained that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have offered multiple proposals to fund essential operations and end the shutdown. Democratic leaders have rejected them.

The standoff has kept several agencies shuttered and hundreds of thousands of federal employees furloughed or working without pay.

Democrats, meanwhile, insist that Republicans are responsible for the impasse, accusing the administration of politicizing basic government functions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.