Biden Safe After Car Collides With His Motorcade in Delaware

President Joe Biden reacts after hearing a loud bang as he leaves his campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., Sunday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Sunday, 17 December 2023 09:00 PM EST

A car collided with a motorcade SUV that was part of President Joe Biden's security detail on Sunday, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Television footage showed secret service agents escorting Biden to his car after the impact.

The car, which sustained damage to its bumper, was quickly surrounded by police.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are safe, the witness said.

Biden and his wife had just left his campaign headquarters after having a meal of pasta with tomato sauce with members of his re-election team.

Security officers surrounded the vehicle after it stopped and the Bidens returned safely to their home in Wilmington.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Sunday, 17 December 2023 09:00 PM
